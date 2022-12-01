Highway 16 West closed in both directions

Highway 16 West is closed in both directions between Decker Lake Road and Palling West Road. According to Drive BC the closure is caused by a vehicle incident. If you are travelling west and are familiar with the side roads you can take Palling East and get around the incident. Palling East and West road is slippery. Drive BC says next update will be at 6 p.m.
