Fatal crash happened on Highway 35 north of the Mackenzie Forest Service Road

A single vehicle crash was reported on Highway 35 north of the Mackenzie Forest Service Road at 7:39 a.m. on Aug. 26.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said, “Sadly the driver, and only occupant an adult man, was pronounced deceased at the scene”.

Police believe speed may have played a role in this tragic event.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

