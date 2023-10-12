Highway 97 is closed between Dunkley Road and Cinema Road North, about 16 kms south of Hixon. (file photo)

Highway 97 is closed between Dunkley Road and Cinema Road North, about 16 kms south of Hixon. (file photo)

Highway 97 closed near Hixon after pickup, tractor-trailer unit collide, 1 dead

Dunkley Lumber sawmill staff respond to help, say police

One driver is dead and another injured after a fiery crash south of Hixon.

The crash occured at about 3:50 a.m. on Highway 97 about 17 kms south of the hamlet of Hixon. The highway is blocked between Cinema Road North and Dunkley Road with no detours available. When police arrived, they found the incident to involve two vehicles, a pickup and a tractor-trailer rig.

“Both vehicles had caught fire. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was found deceased,” said Sgt. Clay Kronebusch of the Quesnel RCMP.

As the incident was outside of the nearest fire protection area, but in close proximity to Dunkley Lumber’s sawmill at Strathnaver, Kronebusch said “a crew from Dunkley Lumber attended to extinguish the vehicle fire and to prevent the fire from spreading further… We would like to thank Dunkley Lumber for their assistance with fire suppression.”

Police are on scene investigating, he added, but there was no estimate for how long the highway would need to remain closed as crash analysts conducted their research. Traffic is still halted in both directions for the foreseeable future.

car crashCariboo

Previous story
Blinken vows US support for Israel ahead of possible ground operation as strikes pound Gaza
Next story
PODCAST: Wolfgang Depner reports from the B.C legislature

Just Posted

The Prince George main campus of the University of Northern BC. (Photo courtesy UNBC)
UNBC places second in annual Maclean’s rankings

A teenaged driver was issued two tickets following a rollover on Skeena Drive in Port Edward over the weekend. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)
Vanderhoof RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing woman

54-40 will play two shows in Prince Rupert Oct. 20 and 21. (Photo supplied)
Canadian alt-rock royalty on deck for two Lester Centre shows

(Left-Right) Randi Mondor, Health Services Manager, Carrier Sekani Family Services, Toni Carlton, Provincial Director for Community, Culture and Connection, Foundry, Heather Nooski, Councillor, Wet’suwet’en First Nation, Wesley Sam, Chief, Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation, Corrina Leween, Board President, CSFS and Chief, Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Henry Wiebe, Mayor, Village of Burns Lake and Jaden West, youth representative at the Foundry in Burns Lake on Oct. 6. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Foundry Burns Lake commemoration