Highway accident west of Burns Lake claims one life

Here is the Hwy16 location of a single-vehicle accident Dec. 1 near the Palling West Road which claimed one life. The vehicle in the photo is from a subsequent incident. (Staff photo) Here is the Hwy16 location of a single-vehicle accident Dec. 1 near the Palling West Road which claimed one life. The vehicle in the photo is from a subsequent incident. (Staff photo)

The RCMP have confirmed that the Dec. 1 accident just before 4 p.m. on Hwy16 near the Palling West Road has resulted in one fatality and three injured persons.

The three injured persons sustained head injuries, but were not life-threatening, RCMP add.

Members of the Burns Lake Fire Department were called to the scene to extricate the three injured persons.

Highway traffic in both directions was closed for several hours until a detour was arranged for light passenger vehicles.

The highway was re-opened for all traffic at approximately 1 a.m. on Dec. 2. Subsequently another vehicle drove off the road in the same spot of the original accident it but was not involved in the initial accident.

RCMP continue to investigate the accident.