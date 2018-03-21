Holly “Cargo” Harrison (on crutches) with his brother-in-law Ian Smith. (Laura Blackwell photo)

Hike across Western Hemisphere passes through Burns Lake

By the time he had reached Burns Lake, Holly Harrison was walking on crutches. But the intrepid hiker — who set out more than a year ago from the southern tip of South America — was still covering more than 32 km every day.

The trek started in Ushuaia, a city in southern Argentina, and the final destination is Prudhoe Bay, a northern outpost in Alaska — a journey of about 25,000 km altogether. Google Maps indicates that driving from Burns Lake to Prudhoe Bay — a distance of more than 3,000 km — would take 43 hours. Harrison hopes to cover this distance by June 15.

Since late December, he has travelled with Ian Smith, his brother-in-law, who drives ahead in a camper where Harrison sleeps at night.

“He doesn’t really stop,” said Smith, with the only exception resulting from a pulled hamstring in 100 Mile House. Harrison finally bought crutches in Vanderhoof.

Harrison is documenting his adventure on a Facebook page, which recently featured a photo of a moose that he encountered on the road. He later enjoyed a dinner of moose stew that was given to him as a “thank you” by a local resident after he found their iPhone by the side of the road.

Canada is the 14th country on Harrison’s journey, the last before he returns to US territory for the final leg of his trip. Smith said that Harrison has travelled entirely on foot — no trains, boats or buses — except for a ferry across a river.

“He’s had an adventure, that’s for sure,” said Smith. The 58-year old man, who calls North Carolina home, is planning to break the world record for the fastest hike covering the length of the Western Hemisphere.

Previous story
New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.

Just Posted

Carrier Sekani Tribal Council mourns the loss of esteemed Dakelh

The Carrier Sekani Tribal Council and others communities members are mourning the… Continue reading

U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

Trip part of the region’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

Pot proposal lights up passion

Decker Lake residents want answers from medical marijuana developers

Homes for student teachers sought

School district hopes hospitality will result in filling job openings

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Golden Knights win 4-1, remain undefeated against Canucks

Vegas gets points from 12 players in dominating effort versus Vancouver

Alberta budget plans for Trans Mountain expansion

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says expected revenues will be factored into budget forecasts

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

‘Meg my day’ says British tabloid

Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

The federal government tabled the bill today in order to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms

New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.

Centre aims to help ‘vulnerable individuals on the path to radicalization’ before they turn to crime

B.C. bravery, public service honoured by Governor General Julie Payette

UVic basketball coach Kathryn Shields inducted into Order of Canada

Sea lion with rope wrapped around neck saved by Vancouver Aquarium

Steller sea lions are a species of special concern and some populations are endangered in parts of Alaska

Most Read