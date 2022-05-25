A beaver was walking down Centre Street Eighth Street in Burns Lake on May 19. As he hiked down Centre Street, traffic came to a halt to let the rather large guy continue on his travels. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Hiking the streets of Burns Lake

A beaver was walking down Centre Street then onto Eighth Street in Burns Lake on May 19. As he hiked down Centre Street, traffic came to a halt to let the rather large guy continue on his travels. Some what out of his element local residents were hoping he would make his way to the lake safely. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
B.C. cemetery condemned for trashing mementos left by families
Next story
After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

Just Posted

Softball
Burns Lake votes to have Softball added to its roster of youth sports

Marlee and Barb Wilson. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Cycle of Hope Lemon ‘aid’ grant

Gust Braaten, Uncha Valley pioneer, in front of cabin with gun, snowshoes, wolf skins. Settler pioneer Southside Uncha Lake hunt trap fur. (Lakes District Museum photo/Lakes District News)
One of the Uncha Valley’s most respected pioneers

Jenny Pirie and Barb Wilson (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Bringing awareness to ALS