Hiking the streets of Burns Lake

A beaver was walking down Centre Street then onto Eighth Street in Burns Lake on May 19. As he hiked down Centre Street, traffic came to a halt to let the rather large guy continue on his travels. Some what out of his element local residents were hoping he would make his way to the lake safely. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
