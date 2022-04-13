Hockey season melts away in Burns Lake

It’s time to hang up your skates, folks. The ice at the Tom Forsyth Arena is seen here in the process of being melted away, as area crew have taken it down for the spring and summer. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map