ice

Hockey season melts away in Burns Lake

It’s time to hang up your skates, folks. The ice at the Tom Forsyth Arena is seen here in the process of being melted away, as area crew have taken it down for the spring and summer. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
1 person dead after tree falls on car during rush hour in south Vancouver
Next story
Looking back at the beautiful lakes in the area

Just Posted

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency

The tour starts in Kitimat on April 20 and then heads to Prince Rupert the following day with stops on April 22 in Burns Lake and April 23 in Quesnel. (Promo Photo)
Ken Lavigne returns to northern B.C.

A wildfire that broke put west of Grassy Plains near Burns Lake in the summer of 2021. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Open fire prohibition to take effect April 15

The provincial government announced the deferrals of logging in old growth areas in November, 2021. (File photo/Black Press)
Update on old growth deferrals process in Lakes District