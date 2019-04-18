Holdover fires burning near Telegraph Creek

Telegraph Creek is still recovering from the massive Alkali Lake wildfire last summer. (Jane Philpott Facebook photo)

BC Wildfire Service is responding to four holdover fires in the Telegraph Creek area.

The fires are a result of overwintering conditions associated with the devastating Alkali Lake wildfire that burned over 120,000 hectares of land and destroyed dozens of homes in the summer of 2018.

In a press release BC Wildfire Service says the Northwest Fire Centre is on scene and has developed a fire response plan for the Cassiar fire zone to address all holdover fires. Crews are also ready for a potential increase in activity as the fire season approaches.

The province says it will take a proactive approach in the area this year, which includes firefighting crews currently stationed in the Cassiar fire zone on a rotating basis; ongoing overview flights with infrared scanning to look for fire activity below the ground’s surface; and two additional Parattack crews on-call to the Cassiar zone this year.

A full-time wildfire technician position for the Cassiar fire zone has also been filled, according to a press release.

According to BC Wildfire Service the overwintering fires located on or in the Alkali Lake fire perimeter are:

* R90059 – Located east of the Stikine, approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Telegraph Creek. This fire is less than one hectare and is currently under control. Firefighters are on scene working to fully extinguish the fire.

* R90060 – Located approximately six kilometres up the Muddy Lake Road, 19 kilometres northeast of Telegraph Creek. This fire is less than one hectare and is currently under control. This fire is being monitored and burning near a wet area.

* R90061 – Located near Mess Creek, 19 kilometres southeast of Telegraph Creek. The fire is less than one hectare and is currently under control. Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the fire.

* R90066 – Located 10 kilometres southwest of Telegraph Creek towards Glenora. This fire was less than one hectare and is now out.

At the time of this posting BC Wildfire Service could not be reached for futher comment.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca



quinn@terracestandard.com

