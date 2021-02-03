Hole in ice brings out BLFR crew, diving team to Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Fire Rescue crew was out on the frozen Burns Lake last week, to cordon off a hole in the ice. The hole, that was reported by a resident, was caused due to a failed air release valve on the water line creating water movement that stopped the ice from freezing, according to Sheryl Worthing, the village chief administrative officer. A dive team with an underwater ROV ( remote operating camera) arrived on Friday to assess the situation. “We encourage people to use common sense and caution when it comes to ice safety. The Canadian Red Cross website has good information about ice safety,” said Worthing. (BLFR photo/Lakes District News)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.