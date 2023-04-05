A province-wide study by municipalities is looking for future housing land. Burns Lake is taking part. (Black Press Media file image)

A province-wide study by municipalities is looking for future housing land. Burns Lake is taking part. (Black Press Media file image)

Homes may grow from Burns Lake land holdings

Village doing inventory of public land for possible housing

Burns Lake might be able to provide land for housing. They are certainly going to look at the possibilities, over the next few months.

Our town is, like most if not all B.C. communities, going to scour their real estate holdings to see if there’s somewhere available for adding homes.

The call was made by the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM), as local governments work with the provincial government to address the critical shortage of housing across the province. Out-of-reach home prices are at crisis levels in locations like the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, and other regions have alarming housing conditions as well, but very few places anywhere in the province are completely unscathed.

“The Ministry of Housing is seeking your assistance with respect to documenting potential municipal land for housing as the province rolls out and implements its refreshed housing strategy in the coming months and years,” said Jen Ford, president of the UBCM (also a town councillor for Whistler and chair of the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District).

“The provincial government is currently undertaking an inventory of provincial lands that could potentially be used for the creation of affordable housing of all sorts: co-ops, non-profits, affordable home ownership and other opportunities to get more people into housing they can afford. At the same time, the Ministry of Housing would like to invite willing local governments to provide a list of municipally owned land that could potentially be used for housing.”

The idea is not to repeal parks and turn them into condo spaces. It is an exercise in taking stock of opportunities where a parcel opf land already in the public’s inventory could possibly be maximized for the critical housing needs almost every community faces.

The problem isn’t just spotting a house for sale or rent that suits your needs, the much deeper issue is housing being so short that prices are driven up, and a significant population no longer being able to buy, so they rent, and a next tier of citizens who similarly are no longer able to rent so they are faced with homelessness or living in insecure ways. This cascading effect spins off into costly conditions for the taxpayer and begins chains of poverty that need not happen, if only there were more physical spaces in which to safely live.

“The purpose at this point is to get a sense of public land available for housing and understand which municipalities might be interested down the road in partnerships to create more housing in their communities,” said Ford. “This can include bare land. And they (the Ministry of Housing) are also encouraging local governments to think ahead for the next five to 10 years: in addition to potential bare land, is there a community centre, library, firehall or other municipal infrastructure that you plan to build or rebuild where, through partnership, housing could be part of the development or redevelopment?”

The request was made by letter and at the most recent public meeting of Burns Lake’s council, the decision was approved to task municipal staff with undertaking this study. The results will be provided to the UBCM database by the end of July.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Green Shirt Day hopes to inspire 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors
Next story
PODCAST: Barney Bentall is B.C’s ‘Cosmic Dreamer’

Just Posted

Kitimat pumphouses pull water from the river and send it through filters and a chlorination system for treatment. Photo taken March 28 2023, (Hunter Wild).
Kitimat water system 10% asbestos pipes; district doesn’t test for asbestos

The Gitxaała First Nation Flag flies in Kitkatla in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

Skeena Valley Seniors Society members gathered at the Sande Overpass the early afternoon of April 1, encouraging motorists to honk in support of their campaign to save the Seven Sisters mental health residence from the wrecking ball. (Staff photo) SEE RELATED STORY ON PAGE A2
Demo drums up support to save Seven Sisters

An allegedly stolen rock truck still sits in town after a suspect was arrested on April 2. (Marisca Bakker)
Shots fired by Smithers police to stop rampaging rock truck

Pop-up banner image