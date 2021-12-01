Honour tree at William Konkin Elementary

William Konkin Elementary has put up what they call the Honour Tree, where clothing donations are collected on the tree and food donations are put underneath. The donations will be given to children in need for the holidays, and will be collected until Dec. 15. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)
