Hopsital waits unacceptable

Editor:

Recently my wife had a broken right wrist and a broken left arm. This left her virtually helpless….and in what I consider to be a emergency situation.

She was sent by ambulance to UHNBC in Prince George to have them surgically fixed. She arrived there at 6 P.M. on Oct. 16, 2019 she laid in bed in major pain for 62.5 hours and finally went for surgery at 8:30 A.M. Oct. 19.

This is totally unacceptable UHNBC has operating rooms that are closed because of lack of funding. It has patients crowded into small rooms and cordoned off hallways while some wards remain empty for the same reason.

It is time for the federal and provincial governments to step up to the plate and remedy these unhealthy and dangerous conditions.

I know that there are many other families who are or have been in the same situation.

Please take a few minutes and write letters to the editor, MLAs and MPs. We need your support to wake the governments up so this scary stops now.

Yours truly,

Wayne D. Svehla