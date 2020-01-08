Hopsital waits unacceptable

Editor:

Recently my wife had a broken right wrist and a broken left arm. This left her virtually helpless….and in what I consider to be a emergency situation.

She was sent by ambulance to UHNBC in Prince George to have them surgically fixed. She arrived there at 6 P.M. on Oct. 16, 2019 she laid in bed in major pain for 62.5 hours and finally went for surgery at 8:30 A.M. Oct. 19.

This is totally unacceptable UHNBC has operating rooms that are closed because of lack of funding. It has patients crowded into small rooms and cordoned off hallways while some wards remain empty for the same reason.

It is time for the federal and provincial governments to step up to the plate and remedy these unhealthy and dangerous conditions.

I know that there are many other families who are or have been in the same situation.

Please take a few minutes and write letters to the editor, MLAs and MPs. We need your support to wake the governments up so this scary stops now.

Yours truly,

Wayne D. Svehla

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Just Posted

B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

December one of the driest on record in Burns Lake

Dry conditions to return in mid-January

Money for the foodbank

The Burns Lake Recycle Depot gave a cheque for $1185.60 to the… Continue reading

A donation to Lakes Animal Friendship Society

The Burns Lake Recycle Depot gave a cheque for $1182.30 to the… Continue reading

Chair, vice chair named for regional district board

Committee chairs also named for 2020

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw says it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

PHOTO: CN Rail train derails near Kitwanga

Company says no dangerous goods involved

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Social enterprises eligible for $100,000 through Prince George Community Foundation

Organizations in northern B.C., Haida Gwaii and the Cariboo are eligible to receive funds through PGCF

Most Read