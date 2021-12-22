Horse and sleigh for Decker Lake Elementary

wagon
wagon
wagon

Students at Decker Lake Elementary School was treated to sleigh rides pulled by horses on Dec. 16, as part of their end-of-semester holiday activities. The students were taken class-by-class on loops around the school. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Alberta tightens COVID rules, cuts capacity for world junior hockey
Next story
Trudeau to give COVID-19 update as provinces reinstate public health measures

Just Posted

People wait in an hours-long lineup for a PCR test at a Vancouver Coastal Health COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing site, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees 2nd record-high number of new COVID cases in same days’ time; 6 deaths

Gidimt’en Checkpoint, a Wet’suwet’en group opposing the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, released this photo with a statement in which they claim to have reoccupied the pipeline site near Houston from where they were ousted last month by the RCMP. ( Gidimt’en Checkpoint/Facebook)
Pipeline opposition group reoccupies Houston worksite a month after police action

wagon
Horse and sleigh for Decker Lake Elementary

The proposed site of the new bridge is located approximately 10 km east of downtown Burns Lake. (RDBN photo/Lakes District News)
New bridge could be coming to Burns Lake