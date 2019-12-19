Working groups organized by Northern Health have been assessing community support for more medical services at the Lakes District Hospital. (Blair McBride photo)

Hospital endoscopy effort moves forward

Efforts to bring more medical viewing services to the Lakes District Hospital are picking up steam.

The Burns Lake village council agreed at its Nov. 26 meeting to send a letter of support to Northern Health (NH) as the authority looks into bringing endoscopy services to the hospital.

Endoscopy procedures examine a patient’s gastrointestinal tract.

Councillor Darrell Hill has participated in several working group meetings organized by NH that sought to gauge community support for additional medical services.

READ MORE: Village council actions

“They would like to get it on the agenda for the next Northern Health board meeting in December,” said Hill.

If the efforts are successful “we would be able to do colonoscopies and endoscopies without sending people out,” he added.

The availability of some specialized medical services at the hospital in Burns Lake has raised concerns in the community.

However, NH has said it is examining the possibility of introducing ultrasound technology and forms of advanced wound care.

