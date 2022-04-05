garden

Hot Topics for April 6

Previewing the top stories from the upcoming edition of the Lakes District News

  • Results from community engagement for proposed Telus tower
  • Burns Lake Community Garden season preview
  • Burns Lake Minor Hockey seaosn recap
  • Fundraiser for family of Crystal Parlee

Just Posted

Skidegate’s Trafton Williams attempts to block a layup from Burnaby’s Ethan Sacco during Intermediate Division play on Day 2 of the All Native Basketball Tournament April 4 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert. (Thom Barker photo)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 2 Recap

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

Burns Lake RCMP responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 2500 Block of Freeport Road on April 3. (File photo/Lakes District News)
UPDATE: Burns Lake shooting causes anxiety in community

Shortly after the shooting incident that took place at Freeport Road, Burns Lake RCMP were seen stopping vehicles. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Woman shot in Burns Lake