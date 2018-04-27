Hot weather leads to overflows at Saul Creek

Workers built an embankment to divert flooding at the southwest end of Saul Creek on April 27, as temperatures reached 21 C in Burns Lake. (David Gordon Koch photo)

The Village of Burns Lake is warning people to avoid Saul Creek, as workers attempt to divert floodwater from rapidly melting snow.

“Crews are attempting to divert overflow water to prevent flooding to areas along Railway Avenue,” said a media release issued on Friday afternoon by the Village of Burns Lake.

Floodwater created a pool of water beside the train tracks along Railway Avenue.

Meanwhile, workers used an excavator to build an embankment near the fields of Lakes District Secondary School and Burns Lake Band.

Flooding also forced the village to close the south end of Rod Reid trail on Friday, along with the Eveneshen Nature Trail, which leads from Railway Avenue to the lake.

The village described the flooding as minor, adding that a level-one emergency operations centre had been opened on Friday morning to deal with the overflows.

Regional district issues advisory

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) also issued a statement on Friday morning advising residents to prepare for an increased risk of flooding.

The statement said that situation updates would be posted on the RDBN’s emergency information page on Facebook and the RDBN’s website. It also urged residents to monitor the website of the River Forecast Centre for up-to-date river advisories.

People living in areas vulnerable to flooding should prepare an emergency kit for each family member with enough supplies for a week, move flood-prone property to higher ground and monitor local media, the RDBN statement said.

The RDBN also recommended that residents watch out for erosion and unstable banks, and to be cautious around fast-flowing bodies of water.

Plans should also be made for pets and livestock, the statement said.

Earlier in the week, the regional district indicated that it was ready with sandbags if flooding poses a risk to homes.

“The RDBN have sandbags available in a number of locations across the region which can be distributed to residents along with sand in the event of an imminent risk of flooding to a dwelling,” said RDBN planning director Jason Llewellyn, in an email to the Lakes District News.

Sudden melt

The abrupt change in weather is also source of concern for the lumber industry, as flooding could lead to instability on logging roads and bridges. Hampton Lumber CEO Steve Zika said the company is keeping an eye on areas of concern.

“We have an inventory of our areas that we are concerned about and we are monitoring these areas on a daily basis to ensure we don’t end up with road failures or washouts,” said Zika in an April 25 email.

“In the event that we start seeing things that we are concerned about, we have maintenance crews that are ready to go out and remain in areas as needed.”

Provincial authorities warned earlier this week that changes in temperature could trigger heavy melting in the Lakes District.

David Campbell, head of the provincial River Forecast Centre, said on April 23 that the Bulkley River wasn’t a source of concern, but that smaller tributaries could rise with the sudden onset of the spring freshet in areas with high snowpack.

“We haven’t really seen melt yet there significantly,” he said. “I think this will notch those areas up a bit.” He noted that Buck Creek — which passes under Highway 16 in Houston — is one waterway that may see flooding.

High snowpack, hot weather

By the beginning of April, the snow-water equivalent — a common measure of snowpack levels — stood at 204 mm in Burns Lake, compared to an average of 119 mm between 1981 and 2010. That means the snowpack was 171 per cent the historical norm.

Environment Canada forecasted that temperatures in Burns Lake would reach 21 C on Friday, but highs are expected to drop to 15 C over the weekend and then spike to 19 C again next week.

More to come.