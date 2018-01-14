Hottest city in Canada was on the North Coast of B.C.

Bonilla Island’s weather station reported temperatures of 18°C, and Prince Rupert hit highs of 11°C

Jane Hidalgo and J.R. Reyes took advantage of the sun and warm weather in Prince Rupert on Sunday, Jan. 14, and spent most of the day outside. (Shannon Lough/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert, B.C., was the hottest city in Canada, at least for the day.

A 1 p.m. Environment Canada reported that the weather station at Bonilla Island, near Banks Island, was the hottest spot in the country at 18°C. Prince Rupert’s weather station near the airport recorded a high of 10°C steady from 1-3 p.m.

But the weather station at city hall reported a high of 21°C at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m. a weather station at Holland Rock, near Port Edward, claimed Canada’s hot spot at 15.4°C. To put this in perspective, the coldest spot in B.C. was -14.1°C at the Fort Nelson Airport, and the chilliest point in Canada was -35.5°C in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut.

The day was not wasted in Prince Rupert — which typically experiences highs of 5°C and lows of -2°C this time of year — Mariners Park was packed full of families and residents enjoying the sun.

“When I looked at the temperature I couldn’t pass it up,” J.R. Reyes said, who was relaxing by a picnic table at the park.

“I though let’s not waste this sun,” Jane Hidalgo said in agreement.

The unseasonably warm weather is supposed to hold until Friday when temperatures drop below 4°C and snow, or rain, may sprinkle the city.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the coastal region overnight. Winds are expected to reach 90km/h overnight with the combination of an arctic ridge over the Interior and an intense Pacific frontal system offshore.

