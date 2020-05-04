House fire at Decker Lake

A residential home is engulfed and is completely burning down to the ground in Decker Lake. The Burns Lake Fire Department along with the Initial Attack firefighters are on scene. The traffic is down to single lane traffic right now at 2 p.m. on May 4. No injuries are reported and the cause of the fire in unknown. (Laura Blackwell photo)
