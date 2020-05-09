House fire in Lake Babine Nation community

At 12:15 a.m. on May 9 the Burns Lake Fire Department was called for a structure fire on Witzih Street in Burns Lake. All residents were able to evacuate safely, however the house is a total loss. Crews remain on scene and the cause is under investigation. Burns Lake Fire Department is working with local RCMP to try and determine the cause.

This is the second house fire within a week of each other in Burns Lake. The first house fire on May 4 in Decker Lake was caused initially from burning grass that got away which started the house on fire. The house was a total loss also.

Reminder that there is a fire ban in effect. The ban takes in Category 2 fires defined as an open fire, excluding a campfire, that burns piled material no larger than two metres high and three metres wide, or grass over an area less than 2000 square metres in size and Category 3 fires defined as a fire that burns material in piles larger than two metres high and three metres wide, windrows, or grass larger than 2000 square metres in size.

Additionally, the ban includes slash or other burning from forestry companies, fireworks, the use of sky lanterns and burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description except when used for a campfire. (Submitted photo)

