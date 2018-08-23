Houses burn down near Takysie Lake

Verdum Mountain Fire evacuation order expanded

Lakes District News has learned that up to four houses have burned down near Takysie Lake.

Yesterday the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako expanded the evacuation order for the Verdum Mountain Fire, which is burning 10 km southwest of Grassy Plains and has consumed 17,326 hectares. The expanded evacuation order is in effect for Cheslatta Lake south to Ootsa Lake and east to the Holy Cross Forest Service Road (FSR).

Meanwhile a portion of the evacuation order issued Aug. 16 for the Island Lake Fire, burning south of Francois Lake, has been rescinded. The Island Lake Fire has burned 17,291 hectares.

An evacuation order remains in effect for the south of the Camsell FSR-Cunningham FSR Junction and Cunningham FSR-Marie North FSR Junction to the north shore of Fraser Lake and Tatin Lake and east of the center of Taltapin Lake to west of Dog Creek FSR.

The Nadina Lake Fire is now estimated at 78,331 hectares. Increased fire behaviour is anticipated for this week.

READ MORE: Some residents south of Burns Lake refuse to evacuate

READ MORE: People with permits now allowed to take supplies to Southside residents

The Shovel Lake wildfire, burning six km north of Fraser Lake, experienced unpredicted aggressive fire behaviour on the north flank last night. This fire is now estimated at 87,438 hectares.

The Torkelsen Fire, located approximately 20 km south of Fort Babine, has burned 1,300 hectares.

The Gilmore Lake Fire, located eight km southwest of Topley, is 100 per cent contained and is currently being held.

RELATED: Telus lending phones to Burns Lake evacuees

For a complete list of evacuation orders and alerts, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

 

