Houston wins Peewee tournament

Burns Lake put up a tough fight in the Peewee hockey tournament in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena on Nov. 22-24 even though Houston took the crown in the end. Houston beat Burns Lake 13-4 in the Nov. 22 game but the Bruins bounced back with force and won 10-2 against Fraser Lake, 5-3 against Fort St. James and 7-3 against Hazelton during the rest of the weekend. In the tense final game on Nov. 24, Houston and Burns Lake were tied 3-3 and the game went into overtime. In the shootout Houston came out 2-1 and won the tournament. (Blair McBride photos)