Houston woman wins $500,000 in January lottery

Houston resident Leane Holmes is the winner of $500,000 from playing the ‘extra’ in a Lotto 6/49 draw at the beginning of January. “It will change my life – big time,” she said of her win. (Submitted photo)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map