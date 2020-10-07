How did Burns Lake observe the Orange Shirt Day?

A look at what Grassy Plains, WKE and LDSS did for the day

Schools all over the province, observed Sept. 30 as Orange Shirt Day, despite the pandemic, to bring awareness around the residential school system and how it impacted the Indigenous communities.

September 30 is recognized as the Orange Shirt Day to acknowledge and learn about the harm that the residential school system did to the Indigenous children’s self-esteem and well being. The date is significant because it was around this time each year when Indigenous children were taken away to residential schools. Phyllis Webstad, who created the Orange Shirt Day out of her own experience of residential schools, did this to spread awareness around the day and to ensure the message of “Every Child Matters” reaches everyone.

In the Burns Lake area, schools observed the Orange Shirt Day in their own unique ways. Lakes District Secondary School, students were shown a video in class on what the Orange Shirt Day was about and later the kids had discussions with their teacher over the importance of the day. The school didn’t have any large gatherings or events around this due to the Covid restrictions but some students did come together to create a vision board for the day with messages about the importance and history of the day.

At Grassy Plains School, the students honoured the day in a very different manner. Melissa Gagnon, the Aboriginal Education Support Worker with the school, put together a presentation to explain the importance of the day and also created a poster with the students.

“We made a poster of Lejac Residential School and the kids hand-printed in orange on the poster. The reason why we chose that school is because most of the elders on the southside went through Lejac Residential School in Fraser Lake. What we did was pretty symbolic for our school because the whole school was involved with it,” said Gagnon.

The school also received a donation of around 26 orange shirts from the Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS) for those students who didn’t have an orange shirt. Virginia Gagnon brought along bannocks for the whole school to sit and munch on while Gagnon gave the presentation on the day. The school then took pictures with kids in their Orange Shirts.

“It definitely was a great day,” said Gagnon.

At William Konkin Elementary (WKE), the students and staff all wore orange shirts, but they also did something very unique.

“Here at WKE we have a great tradition where we hand out paper shirts to each student and then the kids decorate those paper shirts with messages that resonate with them about the Orange Shirt Day or their understanding of the day. We then decorate our hallways with those paper shirts,” said Cordell Ware, the vice principal with the school. “We didn’t get to do a larger gathering or assembly but each class was able to honour the day.”

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) Lakes District Campus also observed the day with the staff and students wearing orange shirts.

Over at the Cheslatta Carrier Nation, the community members along with Chief Corinna Leween put on their Orange Shirts as a reminder of the racism, bullying and children returning to school.

Unlike every other year, schools and members in the community did much smaller events around the Orange Shirt Day but ensured something was in place to bring awareness around the day for the kids and future generations.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Liberals’ ‘supercluster’ program falling short of promised jobs, economic growth

Just Posted

NDP candidate battled cancer this spring

Ann Marie Sam says she’s more than ever committed to running for office

Incumbent BC Liberal MLA John Rustad will run for the fifth time

Hopes to continue serving the Nechako Lakes riding

How did Burns Lake observe the Orange Shirt Day?

A look at what Grassy Plains, WKE and LDSS did for the day

Burns Lake to get a Compulsory Wildlife Inspector

Hunters will no longer have to travel to Smithers or Vanderhoof for inspections

Who won Lakes Artisan Centre’s anniversary gift basket?

Lakes Artisan Centre recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary and as part… Continue reading

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

‘I still wanted a reason to celebrate’: Tl’etinqox chief ties the knot in historic wedding

Amidst the pandemic and his own health scare Chief Joe Alphonse marries Chastity Davis

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with $1,000 COVID relief payments

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Most Read