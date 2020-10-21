Ski trails getting groomed at the Omineca Ski Club. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

How is Omineca Ski Club prepping for this ski season?

Covid restrictions, social distancing but ski season to continue

Last week, snow graced Burns Lake and surrounding areas with an early presence, blanketing everything and while it is not snowing quite enough for skiing, the Omineca Ski Club is already gearing up and busy preparing for the season.

“So right now we are making sure that the trails are ready for snow and ready for grooming; so that means we are going to all trails and clearing any trees that have fallen on the trails, pruning trees, cutting down the grass; we are also gathering firewood for the lodge, and making sure all our equipment are ready for winter,” said club president Agathe Bernard.

However the club, like all other organizations and clubs, will need to have a Covid safety plan in place that would comply with the provincial as well as Cross Country BC guidelines.

“A big part of that is to identify areas where we could have the higher risk for covid. What’s good for our club is cross country ski is considered individual sport which means people can continue skiing and doing whatever they were doing before. One of the things we have to do is to make sure all the places where people gather, including the wax cabin is safe and has cleaning protocols in place,” said Bernard adding that ski rental would however be a little tricky this year.

Usually the club rents out ski equipment and boots by assigning them to users but according to Bernard that system won’t work this year as rental equipment needs to be sanitized between each use and the way the club has rented equipment in the past, they won’t have as much control of sanitizing the equipment. She said that the club was now looking at finding ways to do the rentals in a safe way.

The club is also hoping to have their January ski race and do other events like St. Patrick’s Day Skiing as these events are all outdoors and naturally socially distanced. Bernard thinks however that the club won’t be able to do their usual Candy Cane Ski before Christmas as handing out candies would mean higher contact between people. A decision to cancel the event hasn’t yet been made and Bernard assured that the club would continue looking at provincial guidelines and how things go when deciding on the various events.

“We are planning to offer lessons for children over 12 for sure but in a different format and we are still deciding about adult lessons but it is something we have done in the past and would depend on the availability of volunteers to teach, ” said Bernard.

Omineca Ski Club, is a volunteer-based club with its members acting as volunteers.

“We love winter; we love snow and I hope more people join in. If there was a year when people would be looking to get out, this was it and I would argue that skiing is the best way to do that,” she said.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

Just Posted

The pile burning will occur to the south of François Lake. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Pile burning and rehab work on three areas south of François Lake

Smoke might be visible for Burns Lake and neighboring areas

The track washrooms will be opened up again next year in May. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Toilets, sinks torn off, graffiti on walls at the Burns Lake track washroom

“Seems to happen once or twice a year” says the Village CAO on the vandalized track washroom

Participants earlier this year in March for Lakes Loppet at the ski club. (Lakes District News file photo)
How is Omineca Ski Club prepping for this ski season?

Covid restrictions, social distancing but ski season to continue

FOR WEB ONLY. (Lakes District News file photo)
Question Bill C-7, says this reader

Editor: Have you ever felt strongly convicted about something one day and… Continue reading

Editorial. (Lakes District News
Being outside — a transformative experience all kids need

In the last two weeks of October, a large part of Canada… Continue reading

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

Real estate
Real estate sales drop compared to 2019

But average selling prices increased

Car in ditch on Hwy 16 just outside Burns Lake. (Shashank Bangera photo/Lakes District News)
October snow sends cars gliding in ditches

Snow has already come to the North with Burns Lake getting a… Continue reading

Most Read