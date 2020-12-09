Masks are required for both customers and employees in indoor retail and public spaces. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Masks are required for both customers and employees in indoor retail and public spaces. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

How is Save On Foods enforcing the mandatory masks’ measure?

With cases in the Northern Health region on the rise, several people in Burns Lake have been complaining about the local Save On Foods’ non enforcement of the mask mandates.

Social media has been rife with several people talking about how many people have been going in to Save On Foods’ without masks and aren’t being asked to wear one.

When Lakes District News reached out to Save On Foods, they wrote back clarifying what and how Save On Foods’ is enforcing the provincial mandate.

“The safety and security of our team members and customers is always our highest priority and we are paying particular attention to this given the increasing escalation in tensions and violence in the workplace being driven by the emotions around COVID-19 and its related restrictions,” said the email.

The Save On Foods’ media team also said that the the stores are doing “their level best” to inform and educate the public about this government order by posting signage at the door, recordings to pre-recorded PA announcements, and have even made face masks available to customers at the service desks.

On Nov. 19, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, announced a new set of measures, one of which was making masks mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in the province.

Masks are required for both customers and employees in indoor retail and public spaces in all parts of the province, except for when eating or drinking in a designated food service area.

During the briefing, Henry also clarified that those unable to wear a mask for a medical or disability related reason are exempt, and cautioned that not all people’s conditions will be visible.

”Further to the Nov. 19 briefing from our Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, we cannot make assumptions about our customers and are cognizant that we don’t always know on the surface if the customer has a condition that prevents them from wearing a mask. We are following the orders of our public health officials and expect our customers to do the same,” wrote the media personnel.

Contact tracers have not been seeing transmission between people in public spaces such as grocery stores, which according to health officials is due to so many people wearing masks voluntarily.

“Since the onset of this pandemic, the safety of our communities has been our focus and as we make our way through this together, we will continue to make safety our most important priority,” said the Save On Foods’ media personnel.

– with files from Katya Slepian

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion

Just Posted

The Food bank received a bottle depot donation. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Food bank receives over $5,000 donation from bottle returns

The Burns Lake Recycling Depot presented a cheque to Candice Little of… Continue reading

Cram the cruiser 2020. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Cram the Cruiser 2020, a huge success

Red Apple organized Cram the Cruiser 2020, to collect toys for Santa… Continue reading

Mill. (File photo)
Decker Lake mill planer up and running

Decker Lake Forest Products mill is back up and running. After a… Continue reading

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is now looking for a rental space to continue its operations. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s visitor information centre contract won’t be renewed

The Village to take over the centre’s management

The store closure is to ensure safety for its senior volunteers and customers. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake thirft store closes its doors until further notice

Won’t be accepting donations during this time

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

B.C. NDP finance critic Mike Bernier speaks in the legislature, Feb. 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Applications based on 2019 income, late budget delays further aid

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Major General Dany Fortin respond to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Who should get Canada’s first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Four provinces allow direct-to-consumer sales into their jurisdictions

Most Read