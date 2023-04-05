Huge donation by Hampton Lumber

Hampton Lumber’s continued investment in The Link’s programs and services help meet immediate food security needs while at the same time fostering a holistic approach to building skills and community capacity. All The Link programs are funded through the generosity of the public, local businesses, and industry as well as grants. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
