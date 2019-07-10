Human-rights lawyer calls out Trump media vilification at press freedom gathering

Clooney says she’s grateful the two ministers are shining a light on the unprecedented dangers to journalists

President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for his Bedminster, N.J. golf club, Friday, July 5, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney says U.S. President Donald Trump’s vilification of the media makes journalists more vulnerable to abuse around the world.

Clooney didn’t mention Trump by name but singled out the phenomenon as happening in the country of James Madison, a Founding Father who became the fourth U.S. president.

She says foreign ministers such as Britain’s Jeremy Hunt and Canada’s Chrystia Freeland need to pay more than “lip service” to media freedom.

The two countries are hosting an international conference on media freedom in London.

READ MORE: Donald Trump grants pardon to former media mogul Conrad Black

Clooney says she’s grateful the two ministers are shining a light on the unprecedented dangers to journalists around the globe but she says they need to do more than make supportive speeches.

Clooney has represented journalists imprisoned in Myanmar and the Philippines, but she says journalists have also been subjected to recent police actions in Britain and Australia.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court
Next story
Many B.C. liquor branch contracts don’t comply with government standards: audit

Just Posted

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Giant mushroom haul

Cheyenne Murray holds a 23-pound puffball mushroom she picked on June 27.… Continue reading

A helping hand for animals

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union branch in Burns Lake, presents a donation… Continue reading

New CAO starts at RDBN

Curtis Helgesen started as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the… Continue reading

Not all farmers need pesticides

Editor: In response to the letter from Pierre Petelle of Croplife Canada… Continue reading

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Houston man faces multiple charges following fire

Police and man trapped between burning structure and brush fire

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Most Read