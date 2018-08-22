Twitter: Kevin Garinger with @UticaComets⁩ and ⁦⁦@SODFoundation

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive

Kevin Garinger will not seek re-election; cites family, career

The man who became the public face of the Humboldt Broncos in the days after the hockey team’s bus crashed in the spring has stepped down as president of the organization.

Kevin Garinger told a club board meeting on Tuesday that he would not be seeking re-election as its president.

Garinger says he wants to devote more time to his family, his job as CEO and director of education with Saskatchewan’s Horizon School Division and a doctorate he’s pursing in educational leadership.

RELATED: Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

The outgoing president says he will continue to sit on the board and provide support and guidance for the incoming president, Jamie Brockman.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in April’s collision involving a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection northeast of Saskatoon.

RELATED: ‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, a 29-year-old Calgary resident, is facing 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins
Next story
Facebook uncovers new global misinformation operations

Just Posted

Chief Leween disappointed by premier not landing in Burns Lake

“It’s time to erase the red tape in evacuations,” she says

People with permits now allowed to take supplies to Southside residents

Regional district is granting permits on a case-by-case basis

Some residents south of Burns Lake refuse to evacuate

B.C. Wildfire Service concerned about their safety

Wildfire update for Aug. 20, 2018

Nadina Lake:78,002.0 hectares (estimated) Fire Officials are concerned about the inherent safety… Continue reading

Southside community meeting

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako and the Northwest Fire Centre held… Continue reading

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Okanagan firefighters lend a hand to northern B.C.

Situation creates a sense of camaraderie among departments

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Smoke from wildfires could affect B.C. wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

The driver of the truck is dead after a serious crash on the Malahat just north of Victoria

Homeless former BCHL/NHL player in TSN documentary

Former Penticton Knights player Joe Murphy is the focus of a TSN original feature

More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

Most Read