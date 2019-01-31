Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch (Facebook photo)

Hunt continues for missing Merritt cowboy, as mercury drops

Relatives have identified the man as Ben Tyner, a career cowboy working for Nicola Ranch

With temperatures dropping well below freezing, rescue groups and volunteers are continuing their desperate search for a missing cowboy in Merritt who was last seen five days ago.

Family members have identified him as 32-year-old Ben Tyner, a manager at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt.

Tyner’s brother, Jack, called for prayers in a Facebook post this week.

“He is big, strong, and tough and we are all staying optimistic,” he wrote. “Just please pray that we find him! So grateful to all the search and rescue, volunteers, and cowboys looking. We’re coming for you, big brother.”

READ MORE: Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

Tyner’s saddled horse was found by loggers on Monday.

Since then, search and rescue teams from across the province, including Chilliwack, the Shuswap and Duncan on Vancouver Island, have been helping comb through the backcountry, along with several ranchers on horseback.

Police have said finding the rider’s tracks has been difficult because of the active logging in the area and herds of wild horses.

