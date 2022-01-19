Hurry hard to seniors curling in Burns Lake

Senior curlers in Burns Lake returned to the ice at the Tom Forsyth Memorial Area on Jan. 11 for the first time in the new year. The club was supposed to begin playing on Jan. 4, but it was postponed due to the extreme cold weather. Seniors curling takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with teams being made by random draw. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)