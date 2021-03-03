Hydro poles relocated along 6 Mile Summit project route

Crews contracted by BC Hydro are relocating power poles at the 6 Mile Summit project between Houston and Burns Lake. (Laurel Blackwell photo)

Winter on-highway construction at the Six Mile Summit project on Hwy16 between Houston and Burns Lake may have stopped for the winter but associated work is continuing.

Crews from Allteck, a hydro services company, hired by BC Hydro have been busy relocating the stretch of power lines along the project route.

That’s because a two-kilometre long westbound passing lane will be added, an extension of the eastbound passing lane constructed and updates will be added to the entry and exit lanes to the brake check and chain off areas at 6 Mile Summit.

Dave Mosure from the BC Hydro regional office in Prince George said last week that crews were relocating utility poles along a four-kilometre stretch of roadway at the project location.

Additional pole relocation work may be required, he added.

This is a $15 million project and Jakes Construction Ltd. from the Fraser Valley was awarded the contract late last spring. It then set up an operations base at Broman Lake, three kilometres from the construction site.

And while on-highway work is on hold, transportation ministry officials remind drivers the area remains an active construction site and, that with winter driving conditions having arrived, that extra care and attention should be taken when travelling adjacent to the construction site.

The Six Mile Summit project is the largest of its kind underway along Hwy16 in this area.

– With files from Priyanka Ketkar.