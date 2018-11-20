ICBC is warning drivers and pedestrians of the high numbers of crashes in mall parking lots during the holiday season (Wikimedia Commons)

ICBC warns shoppers of the high-accident season at mall parking lots

Over 150,000 accidents happened in parking lots last year

ICBC is reminding holiday shoppers to be especially careful in the upcoming weeks as the shopping season also marks a high season for parking lot accidents.

Across the province in 2017 there were approximately 150,000 crashes in all parking lots, which resulted in 5,400 injuries, and an average of 200 crashes in parking lots tied to malls.

“Crashes that happen in parking lots aren’t usually very serious – but any kind of crash is a headache for any owner, from the cost of a crash and waiting to get your car repaired,” said ICBC spokesperson Joanna Linsangan. “No need to add any more stress to the holiday season.”

Most accidents happen in December, on Fridays and Saturdays between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

ICBC is reminding drivers to keep an eye out for busy shoppers on foot, and recommends parking farther away from a mall entrance if possible, and to park their cars facing out to limit blind spots.

It also ask drivers not to block traffic as they wait to pick someone up, to pay attention to the directional arrows and stop signs and– as one fictional ice princess famously sang– just to “let it go” when it comes to fighting with another driver over a parking spot.

For more information, you can visit icbc.com

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
B.C. woman allegedly threatens to rip out intestines of American man
Next story
25% of Canadians still won’t say they use pot, survey says

Just Posted

Strike to continue at Babine mill in Burns Lake

Strike action at the Babine Forest Products mill in Burns Lake will… Continue reading

Lake Babine First Nation hosts career fair

Lake Babine Nation in Burns Lake hosted on Nov. 19 a career… Continue reading

Stumpage fee shocks farmer after wildfires destroy his timber

Last summer’s wildfires continue to affect the family of cattle farmer Harold… Continue reading

Taking bids for the Burns Lake community

Potential buyers attend the 50th Annual Rotary Auction at the Rotary Club… Continue reading

Bulkley-Nechako District gets new Chairperson, Board of Directors

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) on Nov. 15 elected a new… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney dies at 68

Maloney coached the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets

Ex-MSU president charged with lying to police about Nassar

Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to police during an investigation

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

B.C. lumber mills struggle with shortage of logs, price slump

Signs of recovery after U.S. market swings, industry executive says

25% of Canadians still won’t say they use pot, survey says

Statistics Canada poll says Canadians on average were 18.9 years old when they first tried pot.

Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

The guaranteed prize for one lucky winner will be $500,000 minimum when Vancouver hosts LA Nov 27

Most Read