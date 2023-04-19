Icy roads in Burns Lake

It may be the start of spring but the roads in Burns Lake west of town were icy on April 12, causing a truck to lose control and flip into the ditch. There was substantial damage to the vehicle. No one was seriously injured but RCMP and Burns Lake rescue were on the scene. Traffic was stopped for a short time. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
