Impressive skill at Burns Lake minor hockey hockey practice

hockey play 1
hockey play 2
hockey play 3
hockey play 4
hockey play 5
hockey play 6
hockey play 7

It was quite the show at a U9 Burns Lake minor hockey practice. Check out this display of skill during a scrimmage, with a sweet move around the defence being topped by an even better save, laying out to save a goal. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Cryptocurrency the riskiest scam in 2021
Next story
Ukraine’s child refugees a huge challenge for host countries

Just Posted

ht
Hot Topics for March 16

Merritt at the Kelowna BC SPCA.
Kitten sisters Merritt and Hope rescued from feral cat colony in Prince Rupert, now in Kelowna

(L to R) Chief Justin Napoleon, Saulteau First Nations which is a member of the FN CGL Pipeline Limited Partnership; Tiffany Murray, Director of Indigenous Relations, Coastal GasLink; Chief Corrina Leween, Cheslatta Carrier Nation which is a member of the CGL First Nations Limited Partnership Management Committee; and Bevin Wirzba, Coastal GasLink President at the signing ceremony held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on March 8, 2022. (CGL photo/Houston Today)
TC Energy has a deal to potentially sell 10 per cent

bird and guy
Bush pirate in Burns Lake