In their own words: Candidates weigh in on their most important issue

Black Press posed the following questions to the five Skeena-Bulkley Valley federal election candidates:

1. In your opinion what is the single most pressing issue facing Skeena-Bulkley Valley and what do you want to do about it.

2. What makes you the best candidate to represent the riding.

3. Have you personally been vaccinated for COVID-19 and should all Canadians do likewise?

Only two of the candidates responded. Below are the submissions we received. They are unedited except to conform with Canadian Press Style.

They are presented in the order they were received.

Rod Taylor – Christian Heritage Party

Mr. Trudeau called this poorly-timed and expensive election because he wants another four years of unrestrained power. We work and pray for a much different result.

The single most pressing issue in this riding is the responsible development and management of our resources. CERB will not last. People need good jobs.

The shameful removal of Indigenous children from their families and placing them in residential schools was wrong. We must work toward recognition, restitution and reconciliation. We must help all residents of Skeena-Bulkley Valley find a path for success.

As National Leader of CHP Canada, I give voters here an opportunity to be represented in Ottawa by an MP who is not under the thumb of party discipline on important issues of life, family and freedom! My experience in the lumber industry both in Smithers and in Witset has given me a broad understanding of business, resource management and of the challenges faced by Indigenous people. I would love to represent the citizens of this district, helping to heal the wounds of the past and to create a better society with fewer racial barriers.

I have not received the experimental COVID injections. I’m healthy and pose no risk. I oppose mandatory injections. No government or business should force its employees to take an injection against their will. People deserve the truth: these injections are experimental; many adverse reactions have been reported. The CHP urges its candidates to do their own research and make their own health decisions. No government mandates!

Taylor Bachrach – NDP

It is an honour to be seeking re-election as your Member of Parliament. The past two years have been challenging ones but I know that if we pull together, better times are ahead.

I’ve worked hard on issues ranging from rural internet and rail safety to air passenger refunds and COVID support for local businesses. I held virtual town halls and travelled to the far corners of our region. I helped negotiate key climate legislation. And I spoke out in Parliament on the need for truth and justice after the discoveries of unmarked burial sites.

In the near-term, getting everyone vaccinated and ending the pandemic is of utmost importance. My family and I are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and I urge all Canadians to do likewise.

We are living at a pivotal time in history. The most critical issue we face is the worsening climate crisis, which is already affecting our region in profound ways.

As we build back from the pandemic, we must accelerate our transition to renewable energy, safeguard our communities, protect nature, and build a resilient economy in which all Canadians can thrive. Retooling our country for a clean energy future means new infrastructure, which we can build using low-carbon Canadian materials and our skilled workforce.

I have a deep love and respect for the people of the Northwest. I want you to know that I will never take lightly the responsibility of serving this remarkable place. I hope I can count on your continued support.

