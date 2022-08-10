Increased workers in Burns Lake

Complaints rolled into Lakes District News recently about CN workers taking up camping spots but not staying at Kager Lake campground. Tyler Banick, manager, Public Government Affairs for CN said workers get up and leave early and car pool so perhaps other campers did not see them at the campsite but confirmed the workers were there. Trails BC allows campers to stay in one spot for two weeks whether they are present or not, but campers can also stay longer if they pay and arrange it through Trails BC. “The increased CN Rail workers in Burns Lake recently is because they are all part of the Telkwa Rail program, conducting yearly maintenance on CN track infrastructure. We will see a further influx of employees in the area from Aug. 8-17 where we will have the tie gang in Burns Lake working on the Telkwa tie program,” said Banick. He went on to say, “Information on rules have been shared and received from the two team leaders. They have committed to following up with those currently on-site and those coming to town for Aug. 8 so everyone knows the rules around the campsites in your area. Hopefully your businesses see an influx of spending with everyone else staying, shopping and eating in the area too.” Lakes District News was told that the CN workers left a kind donation also. (Starr Spangler photo/Lakes District News)