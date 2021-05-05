Indigenous count crucial to determining services

Pandemic protection measures in place for Indigenous communities

The federal agency conducting this month’s census says it is taking extra steps because of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid having people enter Indigenous communities.

“Those in Indigenous communities will be able to self-enumerate with an electronic questionnaire for the first time where possible. Respondents will also be able to complete a questionnaire by phone with the help of a Statistics Canada employee, by calling the Census Help Line,” indicates information provided by Statistics Canada.

“In cases where a Statistics Canada census employee is sent to a dwelling to follow-up with households who have not responded, a new no-contact protocol will be followed. In addition, where door-to-door collection is necessary, the enumeration in Indigenous communities will be done by local staff, in order to avoid the movement of people into Indigenous communities.”

“Only in certain circumstances where that is not possible will staff from other communities conduct the census,” the information adds.

The count of Indigenous people is important for First Nations governments in determining what services are needed and the level of those services in the same fashion that local governments depend on information for their own communities.

And that includes identifying Indigenous people living off and on reserve although Statistics Canada does indicate there could be discrepancies.

It cautions that there is a difference between membership in a First Nation and membership of an Indian band.

“These are two separate questions and separate concepts. A respondent can indicate that they are a Registered Indian without being a member of a First Nation, or conversely, that they are a member of a First Nation without being a Registered Indian,” states Statistics Canada.

“Question number 27 [of the 2021 census] provides the opportunity for respondents to specify the First Nation of which they are a member, if applicable. This question is asked on all long-form questionnaires across Canada, therefore results will reflect residents living both on and off reserve,” states the information.

“Estimates for specific First Nations reflect self-reported responses to the census question and may differ from the administrative records collected by the First Nation themselves. As a result, these data should not be used as official estimates of the First Nations in Canada,” the information adds.

As to how census information is used by governments and policy makers, Statistics Canada says that is up to the governments and policy makers themselves.

“Statistics Canada releases data that can assist policy-makers in developing and evaluating policies and programs. Users should select the most appropriate data for their intended purpose. Statistics Canada does not determine service levels within Indigenous communities.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Agassiz cougar attack victim in stable condition

Just Posted

Kindergarten class out learning some basic safety and biking skills on Spirit North Day. (Rachelle van Zanten photo/Lakes District News)
Spirit North’s after school program for spring and summer begin

The Spirit North’s after-school program at Morris Williams Elementary school has been… Continue reading

Indigenous count crucial to determining services

Pandemic protection measures in place for Indigenous communities

Kenny Olson in the bakery department where he worked for the past two years. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Community bids adieu to Kenny Olson

Retirement beckons after 40 years with Overwaitea/Save-On Foods

Beth Berlin with Lisa Cant after administering vaccines at the one-day walk-in clinic in Burns Lake last week. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake health area sees 50 per cent immunized population

Unknown when further clinics may be held

Village. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Property owners to see a 1 per cent hike in tax

The village of Burns Lake has decided on a small hike in… Continue reading

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Most Read