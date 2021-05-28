Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)

Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

B.C.’s COVID-19 restart includes a cautious return to indoor religious services, including small funerals, but weddings with more than 10 people still have to be held outside for now.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says updated public health orders have been posted to permit indoor church services of up to 50 people with masks and two-metre spacing between participants. Multiple services can be held in a day with time for sanitizing in between, and a list of conditions including mask use and restriction to solo singers rather than choirs.

“It does allow for small funerals and baptisms as part of a religious service, but not at the moment for weddings,” Henry said May 27. “Weddings are subject to the same restrictions that we have on indoor gatherings, so still small numbers, and they certainly could be held, but the number is limited to 10 people for weddings at the moment. But those are the things that we’ll be working with faith leaders to move for the next phase of this.”

Like choirs and weddings where distance is difficult to maintain, high-intensity fitness remains prohibited. Gyms and recreation facilities that offer individual workouts and personal training remain open with COVID-19 safety plans similar to restaurants, retail and industrial workplaces.

RELATED: B.C. restart plan brings hope to fitness industry

RELATED: B.C. shortens second-dose vaccine wait to 8 weeks

Also in the works is a return to overnight summer camps for children, with similar precautions that are being worked out. Camp organizations and parents can expect new public health guidance as soon as next week, Henry said.

“I also want to let people know we have been working with the camps associations,” Henry said. “Our Provincial Health Officer order about overnight camps for children and youth will be amended in the coming days to allow them to happen this summer with specific conditions, and we are working those out with the appropriate associations.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. teen develops rare condition after catching COVID
Next story
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Just Posted

Dawn Scott holds a photo of Madison Scott at her graduation. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
What the hell happened?’ asks mother of missing woman Madison Scott

Madison (Maddy) Scott’s mother, Dawn Scott, has many questions about her daughter,… Continue reading

The money sent to the school in Uganda has helped bring 350 students to the school. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local raises $5,800 through garage sale

The money to go to the Mackereth family and a children’s centre in Uganda

Swan reflection on Francois Lake. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
In-flight reflections

The weather has warmed up, lakes have thawed and birds are enjoying… Continue reading

Students at Grassy Plains school participated in a variety of activities and even read books provided by the SOGI. (Melissa Gagnon photo/Lakes District News)
School District 91 celebrates first ever Share The Love day

The event marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

This will be the last batch of students from the French Immersion program at William Konkin Elementary School. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
MLA Rustad shows support for French Immersion in Burns Lake

No change in decision from the board over the program cancellation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2

31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens,’ fingerprinted and scrutinized

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)
Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
UBC launches COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students, others on campus

Test results are ready in about 15 minutes

Zoë Olson, 19, is hugged by her father Joel Olson in her hospital bed. (Special to The News)
B.C. teen develops rare condition after catching COVID

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, MIS-C, is rare in children, even rarer in adults

Protesters and RCMP officers engage in a stand-off at an old-growth logging blockade near Fairy Creek on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
6 more arrests, 133 total at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Big numbers expected this weekend as protesters and logging supporters plan rallies

Rev. Kelly Duncan of Fort Langley’s St. George’s Anglican Church says some online worship will remain – even after COVID – to reach those who can’t come in person. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Safety, community key as B.C. churches prepare to welcome worshippers

Religious gatherings indoors will start up again soon

Dawn and Eldon Scott at their residence in Vanderhoof, B.C. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

The 20-year-old had planned to spend the night camping with a friend 10 years ago, but her friend left during the night

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in this photo from the Kamloops Heritage Commission.
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Most Read