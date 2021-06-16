Indoor skateboarding will be possible in Burns Lake

The arena at the Lakeside Multiplex will now feature skateboard ramps allowing Burns Lakers to enjoy indoor skateboarding.

The multiplex will now feature skateboard ramps inside the arena and community members are welcome to use these for a drop in fee.

The village already owned the equipment for this and had set this up last in 2019 but couldn’t continue due to COVID concerns in 2020.

But what about concerns around indoor activities especially those that can be easily conducted outdoors in this season?

“With the current restrictions, we are confident that we can operate this in a responsible manner. As with all of our operations, we are following best practice recommendations from the BC Recreation and Parks Association, including mask usage orders and ensuring physical distancing,” said Sheryl Worthing, the chief administrative officer for the village.

“We are using half of the arena surface, an area of over 7,000 square feet, that has good ventilation. There is adequate space for users to maintain physical distance from one another. Individual activities such as this are permitted in the PHO similar to public skating and public swimming for communities with pools.”

The facility will be available during the regular operational hours starting last week until early August and will then be taken down to prepare for the installation of ice in the arena.

“We are excited to phase in more activities at the Multiplex as the provincial restrictions loosen. Our staff are working diligently to ensure all current orders are being followed and that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all users,” she said.

