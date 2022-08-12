A protester yells “freedom” towards a person who attempted to stick a paper sign on a truck criticizing the so called “Freedom Convoy,” a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, on its 18th day, in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A protester yells “freedom” towards a person who attempted to stick a paper sign on a truck criticizing the so called “Freedom Convoy,” a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, on its 18th day, in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

International partners had concern about Canada’s ‘ability to handle’ convoy protests

The warning is contained in heavily redacted summaries of government meetings

Two days before the Emergencies Act was invoked last February to quell anti-government convoy protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned ministers that international partners were concerned Canada wasn’t able to control the situation.

The warning is contained in heavily redacted summaries of three meetings of the government’s incident response group and one meeting of the full cabinet, which were released through the Federal Court as part of a challenge of the government’s use of the act.

A table contained in the documents shows that the weekend before invoking the act on Feb. 14, the government was weighing the consequences of using the legislation while also assessing other tools.

The meeting minutes show cabinet and senior government, military and RCMP officials were told there was the possibility of engagement with the protest leaders, and even a potential “breakthrough” in clearing the protest in Ottawa.

But the same briefings warned ministers the protesters in the capital were becoming increasingly hostile to police, and were showing a “significant escalation in boldness.”

At the border crossing in Windsor, Ont., an attempt by the Ontario government to negotiate with protesters failed, resulting in police moving in to clear the streets.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canada considered jobs, inflation in decision to return Russian turbine: document
Next story
Elvis impersonator says he is on deathbed in hallway at a B.C. hospital

Just Posted

Wilf Adam shared an image of his niece Lindsey Tom’s leg after surgery. The former Lake Babine Nation chief councillor calling out police brutality in the area after the incident. ( Wilf Adam/Facebook)
Former First Nation chief calls for more accountability after Burns Lake woman’s police-involved injury

Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl (Chief Earl Stephens) stands next to a replica of the Ni'isjoohl memorial pole in Laxgalts’ap (Greenville), in the Nass Valley. (Photo courtesy Nisga'a Nation)
Nisga’a delegation headed to Scotland to discuss repatriation of stolen memorial pole

Cindy Martin. The former teacher and advocate for Indigenous women went missing on the night of Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Sheridan Martin)
Remains of Hazelton woman missing since 2018 found

Nathan Cullen, minister responsible for immigration, during a summer 2022 art unveiling at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital. Cullen recently met with the federal government asking for more control over immigration for the province. (Thom Barker photo)
B.C. asks federal government for more autonomy over immigration to solve labour shortage