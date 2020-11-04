Is your car winter-ready yet?

With winter coming early and several vehicles already slipping and gliding across the icey roads, it is time everyone gets their winter tires in order. Last week, the Burns Lake RCMP was seen checking for winter tires and registration in the village on Hwy. 16. (Laura Blackwell photo)
