Island Gospel Fellowship sponsoring an Afghani family

Zia and Taiba Sahid, their two children, parents Iqbal and Laila, and sister, Yaqoot are an Afghani family of seven. They fled from their home country Afghanistan to escape from oppression of the Taliban. The Island Gospel Fellowship of Burns Lake are sponsoring them under the Canadian government’s refugee resettlement program. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News) Afghani family to arrive by October

The Island Gospel Fellowship church in Burns Lake is sponsoring an Afghani family. They are fleeing Afghanistan because of the oppression of the Taliban.

Ed Peters, pastor of Island Gospel Fellowship said, “We have entered into a private sponsorship agreement under the government’s refugee resettlement program. This means that we are committed to provide housing, start up costs, and monthly support for a year.”

“The primary assistance we need from the community is a welcoming heart. Everything will be different and new for this family. The language, culture, weather, food, living in a small rural community versus a large city like Kabul, will all be new. My hope is that when the residents of Burns Lake see this family, they will recognize the many challenges and adjustments they are facing and welcome them with openness,” he said.

Peters grew up in Burns Lake and has been a pastor for the last 11 and a half years. He is hopeful the community will be supportive for this new family.

“We are supporting Zia Sahil and Taiba Zahedi and their family,” Peters said. This couple has two young children ages two and four. Also coming with them are Zahedi’s parents, Iqbal and Laila Zahedi, her sister, Yaqoot Zahedi. A total of five adults and two children.

“We live in a rural community that doesn’t have other Afghan families living nearby or many support services for new immigrant families. We requested a family who could already communicate in English. As a result, the family we are receiving is university educated,” Peters said.

Sahil, was a journalist, an activist advocating for the rights of Afghan minorities. He also worked with the Afghanistan Ministry of Higher Education. He was arrested and beaten by the Taliban because of his political involvement. The threat of further beatings and arrest made the family flee the country in June of 2022. His wife, Taiba is an experienced teacher, and his sister, Yaqoot worked in a pharmacy. Both are also university educated.

Sahil and his family are coming from Kabul, Afghanistan. Currently, they are staying in Istanbul and Pakistan while they wait for resettlement. The family will be able to work in Canada as they will be considered permanent residents.

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August of 2021, there were disturbing and compelling images of people seen leaving their homes in desperation.

“Like many, the people of our congregation were moved by such a distressing situation, but it’s hard to know what one can do. The association of churches that Island Gospel Fellowship belongs to the Evangelical Mennonite Conference challenged and encouraged our congregations to sponsor families from Afghanistan,” Peters said.

“With guidance from our conference, we discussed this need as a congregation. The eagerness of the congregation to be involved has been tremendous. We believe that helping people in distress is part of our calling as followers of Jesus,” Peters said.

Peters also said, “When Zia learned that we were going to sponsor him and his family, he found our church online and reached out to me through Facebook. Since then, we have been in regular contact with one another. It has been an unusual benefit to come to know the refugee one is sponsoring before they arrive in the country. I have enjoyed this very much.”

The minimum support required for the year is $60,000 for the family of seven.

“We’ve already raised the needed funds,” Peters said. A significant portion of the funds are coming from personal donations from people who attend the church. He also said a fund application of $5000 will be applied from the church’s conference for approval. In the earlier spring, $3000 was raised from the church’s rummage sales. More funds will be raised from the craft fairs for this cause by the church in the fall.

“We were able to secure a house in town to rent that is within walking distance to shopping and schools,” Peters said.

Peters mentioned, “We are responsible for supporting the family for a year. We will need to help the family navigate life in Canada, including getting a doctor, connecting with schools, getting a Canadian driver’s license, and much more. Most importantly, we are committed to providing friendship and community as they learn to adapt to their new life in Canada.”

This includes providing furniture, clothing, transportation, and providing monthly living expenses.

The family has gone through the application process and received their Canadian Permanent Resident status on Aug. 20. They will be arriving in Burns Lake as early as October.

Peters said, “There are still some hurdles to cross, but the process has been moving quickly.”