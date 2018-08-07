Island Lake Fire now estimated at 7,000 hectares

Crews and equipment pulled off the line due to safety concerns

The Island Lake Wildfire, located south of Francois Lake, is now estimated at 7,000 hectares.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire took a 15 km run to the east and is now burning in the Francois Lake Provincial Park. Crews and equipment were pulled off the line due to safety concerns with volatile fire behaviour.

The fire is only 10 per cent contained.

Evacuation orders and alerts were expanded for this fire.

The evacuation order now includes Binto Wo Forest Service Road (FSR) to 400 metres east of Nithi Road, Nithi Pit Road and a portion of Holy Cross Binta FSR; and south of Francois Lake to above the Binta Main FSR.

The evacuation alert is now in effect from the Stellako River 2.5 kms north from Francois Lake on the Francois Lake Road due east and north to the BC Hydro Transmission Line and south east to the Holy Cross FSR.

An air tanker request was made this morning. Sprinkler protection specialists are on site today assessing and prioritizing structures in the area.

In addition, sprinkler protection units are set-up on structures on Island Lake, and crews are currently making plans to establish a guard west of Nithi Road to the fire to help protect structures in the area.

For more information, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

