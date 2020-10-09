(Environment Canada handout)

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

Snow could be on the way to mountain highways across the province, just in time for Thanksgiving long weekend.

Environment Canada is urging travellers to prepare for winter driving due to a “big change in the weather” that could mean the arrival of snow over some mountains beginning Saturday night.

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1.

More to come.

