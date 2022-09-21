Back to school

It’s back to school in Burns Lake

Keyan was having fun with his mom as he drove off to school on the bus – reminder to everyone school in now back in session please slow down in school zones and be aware of school buses stopping. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

