Snowfall seen on April 27, 2019, near Smithers, B.C. (Black Press Media files)

It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C.

Alaska Highway, Fort Nelson to be hit with August snowstorm, according to Environment Canada

There’s still about five weeks left of summer, but weather in parts of northern B.C. could be looking like a winter wonderland by Sunday morning.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for Fort Nelson, as well as higher elevations of the Alaska Highway near Muncho Lake and and Stone Mountain Park, early Saturday morning.

An “unseasonably cold arctic airmass” is expected to descend upon northern B.C. this afternoon, the national forecaster said, turning ongoing rainfall into snow as temperatures drop into the evening.

Anywhere from 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, blanketing the higher elevations along Highway 97.

Meanwhile, Fort Nelson will see wet snow, the weather agency said.

The heavy snow is forecast to end by Monday morning.

