It’s ‘urgent’ that B.C. teachers be vaccinated from COVID-19 before summer: BCTF

Enough isn’t being done to prevent virus transmission in schools, says president Teri Mooring

BC Teachers’ Federation is calling for the province to inoculate its exhausted teachers with the COVID-19 vaccine before summer.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve kept B.C. schools open but it’s come at a cost: teachers’ physical and mental health,” stated president Teri Mooring.

“Now, it’s important for both their safety and peace of mind that they get vaccinated.”

With recent vaccine approvals in Canada, Mooring thinks there’s more space then ever for teachers to get vaccinated alongside other essential workers.

“There’s an urgency now that we know at least 16 schools in the Fraser Health region have reported variant COVID-19 cases,” she told Black Press Media on Friday.

Even with the addition of rapid response teams in the sector, Mooring still doesn’t think enough is being done to prevent virus transmission in schools.

“Even before the variants were detected, teachers were deeply unsatisfied with the safety protocols in place,” said Mooring , highlighting the federation’s ongoing appeal for a broader in-school mask mandate and overall reduction in class sizes.

“The provincial health officer continues to tell us that rates of COVID-19 transmission in schools are low, but the data is telling a different story,” she said.

Evidence from WorkSafeBC shows teachers coming down with COVID-19 infections more than all others employed in the province – aside from health care workers.

Eighty-two per cent of teachers’ COVID-19 claims have been accepted by the Workers’ Compensation Board, compared to 70 per cent from workers in other B.C. sectors.

Since early December, the education sector has seen a 250 per cent increase in claims relating to the virus, WorkSafeBC data reveals.

“Teachers would feel more comfortable if they at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before going into the next school year,” Mooring explained.

“Vaccinations will also allow schools to be reliable and stay open.”



