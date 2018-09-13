J50 declared dead

Only 74 southern resident killer whales remain

J50, the ailing orca that has been the centre of attention for Canadian and American scientists throughout the summer, has been declared dead by Ken Balcomb, head of the Center for Whale Research, in Washington state.

Her last known sighting was Friday, Sept. 7. The Center for Whale Research has had a vessel on the water for the past three days, searching for J50, without any sightings. All other members of her family (i.e. J16s) have been spotted during these outings.

J50, a four-year-old orca, had been suffering from parasitic worms. Officials had been injecting J50 with broad-spectrum antibiotics, by way of dart gun, in hopes of bringing the ailing orca back to health.

WATCH: J50 injected with antibiotics

With the loss of J50, the total number of southern resident killer whales now stands at 74.

More to come…

Previous story
2 injured in Vancouver Island mail explosion

Just Posted

Evacuation orders rescinded entirely south of Burns Lake

Evacuation alerts remain in effect

Evacuation order for Island Lake Fire rescinded

An area restriction order remains in place

Open burning prohibitions rescinded in northwest B.C.

Category two and category three open burning now allowed

Nadina Lake and Verdun Mountain fires 40 per cent contained

Island Lake Fire not expected to grow further

Early season cold snap beginning today in Burns Lake: Environment Canada

Temperatures could drop 10 C below normal over the next few days

VIDEO: Day 2 of 55+ B.C. Games

Sporting action continues in Kimberley and Cranbrook

J50 declared dead

Only 74 southern resident killer whales remain

2 injured in Vancouver Island mail explosion

Victim recovering in hospital after incident that occured while he unwrapped parcel at home

HVAC system filters choked by smoke

Local experts said health risks associated haven’t disappeared now that the smoke has.

B.C. cities want mandated business licences for short-term rentals

Enforcing local bylaws is ‘expensive and onerous’

B.C. communities call for highway speed camera pilot project

‘Not photo radar’ proposed for Coquihalla, Sea to Sky, Malahat

B.C. drug users question ‘exceptional’ availability of medicine

Metadol-D is the old formulation of methadone for diabetics because it doesn’t contain sugar

Spots up for grabs as Vancouver Canucks start training camp: coach

Vancouver finished last season second-last in the Pacific Division with a 31-40-11 record

Employment Insurance premiums will be lower than anticipated in 2019

Commission says the rate will be $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings across Canada

Most Read