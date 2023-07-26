Jaden West joins Foundry as summer student

Randi Mondor (L) and Jaden West standing on the property of Foundry Burns Lake where their wellness centre is going to be build soon in Burns Lake on July 19. (Saddman Zaman/ Lakes District News photos)

Jaden West is from the Nadleh Whut’en band. She is a summer student working as an engagement coordinator for Foundry Burns Lake community and studying business management at CNC college in Prince George. She is in her second year.

She said, “I really liked it [foundry], since everyone knows each other.” She wished there was more sports activity for the youth other than soccer.

She states Foundry Burns Lake has a great team and does a lot of activity to get the youth involved, who want their voices to be heard by others.

Currently, she is working at the Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS), Burns Lake.

Health Service Manager Randi Mondor said foundry just got their building permits and the facility is expected to be complete by Fall, 2024.

She said, with foundry not up and running at this point youth can access foundry virtual online for services.

Once the building is up and running, they will have primary care counselling, outreach social workers, youth services, a community kitchen, laundry, showers, recreation rooms and so on.

Mondor stated, “We could not have picked a better location which is right across the highschool and the town.”

The community is excited to have a program that’s available to all youth ages 12 to 24, that are focused on all aspects of health and all under one roof in a centralized location.

Mondor said, she checks in with Jaden every day through text. Once a week, they usually do a virtual call and discuss about the basis of what they are going to do over the week. Every two weeks, Mondor meets Jaden in person in Burns Lake and together they plan for future events.

“It would be nice be in person but we don’t have the building yet,” West said.

At the end of summer, foundry is going to arrange a back to school event. This event will be for youth going back school who need school supplies, haircut, or get together with friends for re-connection and look at their schedule before school starts. This is going to be held at Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre. The basic idea will be youth to get engaged with West and the foundry team of Burns Lake.

West is returning to school at the end of summer but she is interested in working with foundry in future.