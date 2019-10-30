Jay Gilday plays Burns Lake

Jay Gilday and his band played for a large audience in the Multipurpose Room at Lakes District Secondary School on Oct. 23. Originally from Yellowknife and now residing in Edmonton, Gilday played a variety of folk and rock influenced by Dene traditions and Irish ballads. Gilday won the Indigenous Artist of the Year award for his second album Faster Than Light, released in 2016. Gilday’s band is currently touring northern British Columbia. The event was the second performance in the Lakes District Arts Council’s 14th season. Its third happens on Nov. 6 when the Foothills Brass performs at the Burns Lake Community Church. (Blair McBride photos)